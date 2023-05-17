Simon Cowell reflects on early success, financial struggles

Simon Cowell has admitted that he has no talent and opened up about his financial struggles recently. Famous for acerbic comments on American Idol, ITV Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor Cowell spoke about his financial woes.

“I don’t have any talent. I say that because I had no qualifications – I left school at 16 and I wasn’t good at school. Once I realised I was talentless, that I wanted to do something fun [that] it had to be either television, music or films, and I ended up in music publishing. That’s when I decided after a year or so I wanted to sign artists.”

Cowell: Early Success

“Got talent was dead in the water. No one wanted the show. We made a pilot – it was the worst I’ve ever made. It was so bad we went from 90 minutes to 7 minutes. It was that bad. It was just horrible. It just didn’t work. But there was enough for me to go on.”

“I still believed in it. So, from the idea, to actually having it here, that took about three or four years.”

Cowell admitted that as soon as he started earning money, he indulged in lavish purchases like a Porsche and a house. However, by the age of 28, he found himself broke and had to move back in with his parents. This humbling experience taught him the perils of rushing and expecting instant success.

Downfall

Reflecting on his journey, Cowell emphasized the importance of learning and observing, especially when natural talent is not inherent. He acknowledged the value of watching, listening, and understanding both mistakes and successes in order to grow and improve.

The challenges and upheavals in Cowell’s life prompted him to seek professional help. Recognizing the toll that the stressful entertainment industry had taken on his well-being, Cowell made the decision to see a therapist a year ago. In hindsight, he expressed regret that he hadn’t sought therapy earlier, noting the immense benefits it has brought him.

Cowell’s openness about his struggles and his choice to prioritize mental health serves as a reminder of the pressures faced by individuals in high-stress industries. By sharing his experiences, he hopes to encourage others to seek the support they need to navigate the challenges of their own lives.

