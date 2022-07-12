cristiano-ronaldo’s-absence-from-manchester-united-training-continues-amid-transfer-saga

- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Manchester United has continued as he once again missed training on Tuesday. According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian football journalist and transfer expert, the star attacker told the Premier League club that he’s still ‘dealing with personal/family issues’. Ronaldo missed the previous session due to the same reason too and is highly doubtful to travel for the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand. The former Real Madrid man has already reportedly expressed his desire to leave after United failed to secure a UEFA Champions League berth.

“Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up also today for Man United training, told the club he’s still “dealing with personal/family issue””, wrote Romano, on Twitter.

He further added, “Jorge Mendes, exploring options to find an official proposal as soon as possible. Man Utd, still on same position.”

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 campaign for a reported fee of around 15 million Euros. The 37-year-old lived up to his star status, scoring 24 goals and registering three assists in 38 fixtures, making him the outfit’s highest goalscorer. Despite his goals, United finished sixth in the Premier League standings.

According to reports, Ronaldo could also join Chelsea after his agent made ‘contact’ with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly. Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season but lacked a consistent goal scorer with Romelu Lukaku misfiring. The Belgian forward has once again departed, rejoining Inter Milan on loan. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said, “At the moment, I would mention Chelsea because it’s true Jorge Mendes had contact with Todd Boehly and we know Todd is taking care directly of all the transfers for Chelsea, so they’ve been offered this possibility to discuss about Cristiano.”

Meanwhile, United are also set to sign Christian Eriksen this week, with the former Tottenham midfielder having verbally accepted a three-year contract. The Denmark international became a free agent after his short-term deal with Brentford came to an end last month. Eriksen returned to the Premier League in January after being released by Serie A club Inter Milan. He had to leave the Italian outfit after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted in him, due to a cardiac arrest during Euro 2022. Serie A doesn’t allow players with ICDs. He registered one goal and four assists for Brentford in 11 games.

