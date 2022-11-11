Cryptic post by Taeyeon leaves fans worried

Recently Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon left fans concerned with her cryptic social media post. The singer posted photos of selfies, artwork and even candy on Instagram on November 8. But there was a certain photo that became a hot topic of discussion among her fans and netizens.
Fans of pop idols are always interested in what their idols are up to. That is why when one of them posts something cryptic, it draws attention.
The photo featured a handwritten note that repeats,”Even if I’m no longer here, the world goes on.”
Following the post, fans commented, “If you’re not here, the world will stop,” “Without you, my world would stop,” “The world may continue, but my world would stop,” and more.
Leaving such a cryptic post is worrisome as some celebrities have taken their lives after writing such posts. So it is no wonder that fans and netizens are worried.
Some fans left a like or comment but others are more concerned about the idol’s welfare. Taeyeon shared the post without any caption.
It’s not the same without you, Taeyeon. The world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/xMISsQKWWm
