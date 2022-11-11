Cryptic post by Taeyeon leaves fans worried

- Advertisement -

Recently Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon left fans concerned with her cryptic social media post. The singer posted photos of selfies, artwork and even candy on Instagram on November 8. But there was a certain photo that became a hot topic of discussion among her fans and netizens.

Fans of pop idols are always interested in what their idols are up to. That is why when one of them posts something cryptic, it draws attention.

The photo featured a handwritten note that repeats,”Even if I’m no longer here, the world goes on.”

Following the post, fans commented, “If you’re not here, the world will stop,” “Without you, my world would stop,” “The world may continue, but my world would stop,” and more.

Leaving such a cryptic post is worrisome as some celebrities have taken their lives after writing such posts. So it is no wonder that fans and netizens are worried.

Some fans left a like or comment but others are more concerned about the idol’s welfare. Taeyeon shared the post without any caption.

While many said that it does not mean anything , a few fans took to the reply section to share their message about it. “If there is something, please tell us. Never hesitate,” wrote one person. Another comment in Korean read, “The world doesn’t go well without my sister…. Taeyeon must be on earth.”

Even on Twitter, fans interacted among themselves. “I really hope she is okay. Stay healthy and happy unnie. Please.. we cannot imagine our world without you,” wrote one netizen.

Here are some other comments left by fans:

It’s not the same without you, Taeyeon. The world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/xMISsQKWWm — 桃velystagram🍑🍑 (@movelystagram) November 9, 2022

Born on March 9, 1989, Kim Tae-yeon, known mononymously as Taeyeon is a South Korean singer. In August 2007 she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation.

They went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. She has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including Girls’ Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, and the supergroup Got the Beat.

Read More News:

Related Posts

No related posts.