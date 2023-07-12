Crystal Hefner reveals the toxicity Hugh with the Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal Hefner, 37 is finally opening up about the toxic environment at Playboy Mansion. She also admitted to lying about it in the past to protect her husband.

Her tell-all book “Only Say Good Things” will reveal everything and will be out in January 2024. Crystal was chosen to be a playboy bunny when she was 21 and married Hugh in 2012 despite a 60-year age gap. She remained married to him until he died in 2017 at 91.

Crystal Hefner said that her youth was stolen from her. In an interview with the Daily Mail she said that since he died she has been on a journey of self-discovery and finding out who she was without having someone tell her what to do and who she is all the time.

“I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice. My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing the truth. My relationship and marriage to Hugh was a very complicated one. I always felt like I had to protect him which is why I have not shared my story until now.”

The model also said that she was totally against plastic surgery after her breast implants ‘poisoned’ her. She had them removed in 2016.

- Advertisement -

“I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”

Crystal Hefner is not the only one to speak about the goings-on at the mansion. Holly Madison, another playboy bunny had earlier said that Hefner kept compromising pictures of all of them in order to blackmail them if the wanted to leave the mansion. She said that she only remained at the Playboy Mansion because she was afraid that he would publish the photos.

Madison said that there was always a fear that mountain of revenge porn would come out if any of them left.

Read More News

Ray Kurzweil: By 2030 humans will live forever

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts