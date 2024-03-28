Dali, the massive vessel that broke the Baltimore Bridge, stands as tall as the Eiffel Tower

The cargo ship Dali, which crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to its collapse and the presumed death of six bridge construction workers, is a massive vessel.

If stood upright it could reach as tall as the Eiffel Tower or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York. It can carry nearly 10,000 standard-sized containers. Despite its impressive capacity, it’s smaller than the world’s largest container ships.

Named after Salvador Dali, the ship was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. The accident highlights the challenges of maneuvering and stopping such large vessels in emergencies.

The Dali