Danielle Miller, influencer, proud con artist pleads guilty to $1M covid fraud

Danielle Miller, 32, from New York confessed Monday that the expensive existence she talked about on TikTok and flaunted on Instagram was subsidized by over $1 million in pilfered COVID-relief credits.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Miller pleaded guilty to deceitfully acquiring $1.5 million in government funds by robbing the identities of more than 10 individuals.

Danielle Miller who has over 34,000 followers on Instagram, shamelessly revealed high-priced items she acquired through her swindling activity, the feds said. She even posted about her travels using a private jet and a Rolls-Royce and carrying with her a Louis Vuitton bag.

“Honestly, I more so consider myself a con artist than anything,” she blatantly admitted.

The charges VS Danielle Miller

By Monday, Miller was charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Massachusetts federal courtroom, appearing over video from a jail cell.

She agreed to give up $1.3 million and serve six years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 27.

Her modus operandi

A former law student, Danielle Miller, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans. Miller used personal identifying information of others and fake business names to obtain the loans from July 2020 through May 2021. She owned counterfeit driver’s licenses in the victims’ names, but with her photo, and used them to rent a luxury apartment and take a trip using a Gulfstream private jet. Miller is one of over 1,000 people convicted of defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, according to the US Government Accountability Office. She was also sentenced to five years in state prison in a separate fraud case. Miller was sentenced in Florida to five years in state prison in her other fraud case where authorities said she tried to withdraw $8,000 using a California woman’s ID, the Bradenton Herald reported.

NOTE: Danielle Mille photo is from a Screengrab from YouTube

