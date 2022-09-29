The dark side of 90’s kids show Barney the Dinosaur to be revealed in documentary

- Advertisement -

Barney the Dinosaur has been loved and adored by the world over for years. The purple giant has inspired nothing but happiness among the young. Did you know that this beloved childhood icon has a terrible backstory that will soon be revealed in a docuseries.

It appears that the 90’s kids show has some shocking realities that will soon be showcased in the documentary titled I Love You, You Hate Me.

Premiering on October 12, the series will chronicle the rise and fall of Barney’s rageful backlash.

According to Al Roker, people could not accept that it was just a show and the bashing came in the form of violently destroying Barney merchandise, spreading rumours which includes one claiming that Barney actors hid drugs in the costume’s tail. The actors in the show were even given death threats and that includes the cast, crew as well as their families.

Barney actor, Bob West spoke of his ordeal and the fear that he went through. “They were gonna come find me and they were going to kill me.”

The two part docu series is described by its makers as, “From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces and it’s never been put together again, or is this just who we were all along?”

The trailer also talks about a 2013 shooting involving it’s creator Sheryl Leach’s son, Patrick. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting his neighbour Eric Shanks in the chest.

Head of Documentaries and SVP of Strategic Development at Scout Productions, Joel Chiodi said the documentary talks about how a children’s character who stood for inclusion, understanding and kindness birthed a movement of anger and criticism that threatened the show, its creators and their futures.

“As it spotlights the beginnings of modern-day hate culture, this documentary traces the creation of the character and how it took a toll on the people closest to it, examining the surprising and lingering impact the ‘Big Purple Dinosaur’ left on American society”.

The docu series is produced by Rob Eric, Joel Chiodi, David Collins, Michael Williams, Tommy Avallone, Raymond Esposito, Wendy Greene and Amy Goodman Kass. It is directed by Tommy Avallone.

