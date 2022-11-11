Daughters insult Kristen Bell to bring her ‘back to Earth’

- Advertisement -

Actress Kristen Bell may be an accomplished person but she is definitely not getting it into her head with her situation at home and she got insulted by her daughters.

The 42-year-old shared in an interview with E! News that her daughters keep her grounded.

“The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time. It really brings me back down to earth.”

She shares daughters Delta, 7 and Lincoln, 9 with husband Dax Shepard. Bell told E! News that after a day of feeling “fancy” at work, her daughters bring her back to reality very quickly.

“I come home and they will just pull the rug out from under you so quickly,” the Bad Moms actress said adding it is to the point that if there was ever a movie made about her life, she’d name it My Kids Keep Me Grounded.

Shepard, 47 recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast and shared how much he loves when his daughters gang up on the couple.

“Not only do they party together, they’re united against us, which I love,” the podcast host admitted.

Shepard said that when he and Bell are “giving it to one of the girls, the other one comes over like, ‘You’re not being nice to Lincoln, you didn’t listen to what she said.'”

“And I’m like, ‘That’s right. That’s your role. You guys gang up and kill me. It’s you two against the world like that.'”

During the interview, Bell revealed that she and her husband, who tied the knot in 2013, are “very romantic people” and they don’t need “declaration of love like a vow renewal ceremony” as they “do it on the daily basis”.

“We love the romance. When we walk in the parks or on trails hiking Hollywood, we’re pointing out lovebirds to our girls. We’re like, ‘Look, those people are lovebirds’ if people are holding hands,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the upcoming movie will premiere on Prime Video on November 18.

