Democratic donors say Biden must step aside after ABC interview

Those who hoped that Biden would redeem himself during the ABC interview have been sorely disappointed. The interview with ABC correspondent George Stephanopoulous has done nothing much to quell the fears that Biden’s best days are over and he shouldn’t be running for a second term.

Among those who are asking him to step down are Democratic donors who have been funding the presidential campaign. People like Netflix co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings who called for Biden to step down after the debate are now even more insistent that he do so.

“Biden is unfortunately in denial about his mental state. He needs to step aside to let a vigorous Democratic leader beat Trump,” he said in a statement to ABC news.

Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris recently announced a political action committee (PAC) – Democrats for the Next Generation – that he founded and is pledging $2 million to fund a series of debates among prominent candidates to become the Democratic nominee for president if Biden steps aside.

”I think just about anybody who would have seen the interview today and the debate a while ago, it would be clear that President Biden stepping back is inevitable. And so what we have to think about is, okay, what is the next step?”, he said.

Another donor who is portfolio manager for Kase Capital Management, Whitney Tilson said that even one great interview will not change his view that it is highly unlikely that Biden can beat Donald Trump in November, based on his reading of the American people.

”It’s a further indication that although he’s a wonderful person with a tremendous track record, and is a great president, he’s not in [a] condition to handle the rigors of the presidency for another four years,” he said.

Some donors have gone the whole nine yards and have firmly stated that they are not spending a dime more until Biden steps aside. Hollywood producer Damon Lindelof who created the popular television series Lost, said that people should start praying for Biden to step aside.

He is also asking donors not to spend any money on the campaign until he does so.

Biden however appears to be in denial telling his supporters during the weekend that calls for him to step aside were nonsensical.

Primary care physician in Washington DC Dr Kavita Patel said in her MSNBC column that Biden’s symptoms were common for a geriatric person; delayed response time, difficulty finding words and that combined with little sleep and a viral illness or a cold could set anyone over the age of 40 to suffer similar symptoms such as a hoarse voice or slowed reaction time and confusion.

Interestingly, according to a Pew Research Center survey, only 3% of Americans believe the best age for a president is in their 70s or older, with the majority preferring candidates in their 50s.