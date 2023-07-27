Johnny Depp sinks: too much alcohol, unresponsive in European hotel

Johnny Depp, the famed American actor, was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Budapest, Hungary. He was there as part of a tour with his hard rock band Hollywood Vampires.

The 60-year-old Hollywood celebrity was taken urgently to a nearby hospital.

The condition of Depp was assessed as serious by doctors, Blikk newspaper’s Hungarian edition reported.

The band was getting ready to take the stage when band members decided to cancel the show due to the artist’s health.

His manager gave the assurance that it was all about the celebrity’s ill health but did not provide further information. However, a Hollywood Vampires member hinted that the actor had consumed too much booze and was unable to perform as a result.

“Everything was ready, the stage was set, the team was ready to perform. No one even thought there could be any problems, especially since the band members had already set up the sound. All we heard was that Depp was over-excited, he couldn’t even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if something more serious than abuse had happened to him,” one of the musicians told reporters.

Johnny Depp on concert night

The incident happened before the start of the band’s concert.

The emergency services staff who responded to him did not formally mention it, but excessive alcohol consumption was considered to be the cause of the tragic incident.

Johnny Depp troubles

He has established himself as one of the greatest actors of all time over his lengthy career. His abilities in the part of Captain Jack Sparrow contributed to the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, which established Depp as one of Hollywood’s top stars and garnered critical praise.

But Johnny’s life as a celebrity hasn’t always been simple. Due to the widely publicized judicial conflict between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Depp’s life and business fell apart last year. Heard accused Depp of physical assault during their ugly separation, and there were claims of domestic violence. Depp’s reputation and his connection with Disney suffered as a result of the affair.

