deputy-minister:-don’t-compare-malaysia’s-wage-subsidy-programme-to-singapore’s

He said the two countries' different population size meant a direct comparison was not fair.

KUALA LUMPUR — Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim said was unfair to benchmark ’s wage subsidy scheme against a similar programme in .

He said the two countries’ different population size meant a direct comparison was not fair.

“You see if we compare to Singapore, their population is only about five million, in Malaysia, the workforce alone ’s already 7.1 million are affected.

“So if a comparison is made, let’s compare to and not to orange,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today during question time.

Awang was responding to Parti Negara’s Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar, his predecessor, asked if the would raise the wage subsidy to 75 per cent and match Singapore’s policy.

The deputy minister said the also has other programmes for retention and to assist businesses.

