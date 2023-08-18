DeSantis avoids addressing speculation about his children’s orientation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been vocal about LGBTQ kids throughout his political campaign. But when Time magazine asked him how he would respond if one of his own children turns out to be queer he was dismissive and simply refused to answer.

When asked how he’ll respond if one his children turns out to be gay or trans, his eyes flash momentarily and he shuts down the questioner by saying, “Well, my children are my children… We’ll leave that – we’ll leave that between my wife and I.” It was quite obvious that he wanted the interviewer to butt out of his child-rearing questions.

The article also described him as “an introverted candidate often derided as wooden.”

When the interviewer asked him about parents’ rights in relation to gender-affirming care, DeSantis uses phrases like “performing sex-change surgery on minors” even though these aren’t conducted on minors. It also mentioned sterilizing children at 13 or 14 even though puberty blockers are reversible and don’t cause infertility.

DeSantis and the gender change

Shockingly DeSantis also compared the gender change situation to taking his daughter to get a tattoo. DeSantis also claimed that physicians are “making a lot of money off” trans kids despite the fact that trans people only make up 0.4% of the population.

The Florida governor has made it his agenda to go against all things transgender related by signing a whole lot of transgender bills into law, he also launched a war with Disney over the Don’t Say Gay bill.

DeSantis is not currently doing well in the polls at the moment. He is very far behind Donald Trump and has people like Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy (both of whom were quite far behind before) hot on his heels.

As of Aug 16, DeSantis is behind Trump by nearly 40% in all national polls.

