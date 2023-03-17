DeSantis criticized for saying support for Ukraine is not a US priority

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest comment that US support for Ukraine is not a “vital” national interest, drew flak from many Republican senators.

In toto, DeSantis said, “While the U.S. has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”

To that, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham commented and told CNN “To say this doesn’t matter is to say that war crimes don’t matter,” adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression will “go beyond Ukraine” and that “if you don’t get that, you’re not listening to what he’s saying.”

DeSantis Ideologically Aligned to Trump

The remarks placed DeSantis ideologically aligned with former President Donald Trump, the biggest name in the 2024 election, and in conflict with the more conventional GOP party stance of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has already entered the race, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is generally expected to.

- Advertisement -

Though he has not formally stated that he will seek the GOP nomination for president next year, DeSantis’ comments got instantaneous analysis from some Republicans who have steadily gestured their support for Ukraine as it works to repulse Russian hostility.

Haley cautioned that a Russian victory would have worldwide consequences.

“This is a war about freedom. And it is a war we have to win,” Haley said during a town hall in Urbandale, Iowa.

“If we lose this fight for freedom, Russia has said Poland and the Baltics are next and then we’ve got a world war.”

Haley emphasized that opposing Russia in Ukraine is a vital American strategic interest, and the nation is “far better off with a Ukrainian victory than a Russian victory, including avoiding a wider war.”

- Advertisement -

“If Russia wins, there is no reason to believe it will stop at Ukraine. And if Russia wins, then its closest allies, China and Iran, will become more aggressive,” Haley stressed.

Read More News

NOTE: Picture above is from YouTube screengrab

Related Posts