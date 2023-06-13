I’ll never leave, I’ll never be detained, Trump says even if convicted

In an interview conducted on his plane, Trump declared, “I’ll never leave.” If he said this, it’s because he is aware that he can run for president while in jail or as a convicted felon. Even more adamantly, he said that he was putting everything on the line, that he wouldn’t back down, and that he would never be detained.

Stubborn? Or maybe, he feels he’s above the law.

However, such a candidacy would be a severe test of the nation’s judicial and political processes.

Trump ranting

The former president attacked special counsel Jack Smith harshly and said that the evidence against him was weak and politically motivated. “These are thugs and degenerates who are after me,” he declared.

In Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, Donald Trump gave his first speech in front of the general public since the news of his criminal indictment broke earlier in the week.

At state Republican conventions in Georgia and North Carolina, the former president used his platform to attack the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the Biden administration. He referred to Joe Biden’s recent indictment as “a travesty of justice” and repeated the unfounded conspiracy theory that Joe Biden had hidden classified documents in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, DC.

The new charge was described by Trump as “ridiculous and baseless” and “among the most horrific abuses of power in our country’s history” as a result of the Biden administration “weaponizing” the justice department.

The sole benefit of the indictment, he continued, “is that it has significantly increased my poll numbers.”

Unfounded Accusations?

Trump continued to make what some say are unfounded accusations against his former rival Hillary Clinton. The latter’s use of a private email address was the subject of a lengthy investigation by the State Department before it concluded that there was “no convincing evidence of… deliberate mishandling of classified documents.”

Trump also mentioned Mike Pence, his current rival for the presidency and a former vice president who had marked documents found in his Indiana home.

Trump is accused of purposefully hiding boxes of data from his attorney, the FBI, and the grand jury, according to the most recent indictment, in contrast to Biden, and Pence who immediately turned over the marked documents after they were discovered and permitted their lawyers to search their premises.

