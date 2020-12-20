Home Celebrity Dhanush on The Gray Man: 'Looking forward to wonderful action...

Dhanush on Netflix film The Gray Man: 'Looking forward to wonderful action packed experience'

The film is tipped to be the beginning of a new franchise

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebritySouth AsiaIndia
— Actor Dhanush on Friday took to to announce that he’s elated to be part of the Russo brothers’ upcoming film, The Gray Man, which will reportedly be the most expensive original ever produced. He said he’s looking forward to being a part of a wonderful action-packed experience.

Dhanush is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the movie which also Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

In his statement he shared on Twitter, Dhanush wrote: “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (, Captain : Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest from all over the for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

Reportedly, the film will be made on a of Rs 150 crore. is also tipped to be the beginning of a new franchise.

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently has nearly half a dozen projects in his pipeline. He currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in apart from a few other places in the .

Dhanush recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has films with directors Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar in the offing apart from Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

