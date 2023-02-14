DiCaprio and Kate Winslet sizzle in steamy scenes in front of her spouse

What must be the feeling of being physically intimate in steamy scenes with another man while one’s husband looks on?

This must be the predicament that Kate Winslet was in while filming hot steamy scenes with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie Revolutionary Road.

Winslet recalled being uncomfortable filming the scenes in front of her husband. “It was the element of, ‘OK my husband is over there.’ That was a bit weird,” she told The Mirror.

Steamy scenes

Winslet and DiCaprio rose to instant fame after working together on James Cameron’s Titanic in 1997. The two got into another movie in 2008 and starred in Revolutionary Road which was directed by the actress’ then husband, Sam Mendes.

“A consummate professional” was what DiCaprio said about his co-star.

“We were actively looking for something to do together. It felt really natural. She’s my homie.”

Although Winslet felt uncomfortable during the sex scenes, DiCaprio admitted that their close bond was an “advantage” when filming the difficult scenes.

“We can push the boundaries with each other. We use the fact that we’ve been such good friends through the years to our advantage. There’s definitely a comfort level that we have between us and we challenge each other as actors,” he said.

Friends forever

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio share one of the most iconic and enduring friendships in Hollywood. On multiple occasions, Winslet has said that DiCaprio is like a brother to her. In 2017 they went on vacation to St. Tropez together. When Winslet got married in 2012, DiCaprio walked her down the aisle.

Their friendship secret? No crushes. “Luckily, and this was the fortunate thing—we never fancied each other,” Winslet said in a 2017 interview. “I know that’s really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this…be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing.”

When previously speaking of her and DiCaprio’s bond after filming Titanic, Winslet told People in 2017: “I walked away with one of the greatest friendships of my life in my back pocket, which is Leo.”

