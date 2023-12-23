Celebrity Entertainment

Dick Van Dyke at 98 says he should have been more careful about his health

December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023
Van Dyke

Mary Poppins actor Dick Van Dyke turned 98 last week and says he would have looked after his health more if he had known he was going to live so long. 

In an interview with CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith he said, “If I had known I was going to live this long. I would have taken better care of myself. You know, I went through that whole period of alcoholism,” he said. 

However he said thanks to his wife Arlene Silver he went to the gym three times a week to workout. 

He also spoke about how much fun he has had throughout his career with never a dull moment. In fact he says he feels really sorry for people who hate their jobs. 

“If I’m not enjoying myself, I’m really bad. It’s such a blessing to find a way to make a living that you love, that you’d do for nothing.” 

Van Dyke and Children’s Classics

The actor says he still gets letters from kids for his work and that just makes his day. The actor also starred in children’s classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. 

“And that is what I love.They watch the movies over and over. I’m getting so much mail today than I did during the heyday of my career,” he said.

Van Dyke said that living to an old age has its drawbacks as so many of his friends are dead and gone. His close friend Norman Lear died at the ripe old age of 101 earlier this month and Carl Reiner, another good friend, died at 98 in 2020. 

In another interview with People magazine in conjunction with his birthday he also said that he still made the effort to make new friends even at his age. 

“I’m happy to say people come to me. I don’t have to go out looking,” he said. 

The actor’s career has spanned seven decades and he was won multiple awards include a Golden Globe, Tony, Grammy, a Daytime Emmy and four Primetime Emmys.  

