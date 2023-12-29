“Rot in Hell” on Christmas Day is disgusting Mr Trump: Debbie Dingell

In a scathing response to former President Trump’s Christmas message, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell from Michigan condemned his divisive rhetoric and called it “one of the most pathetic ” holiday greetings she has ever heard.

Trump, known for his provocative statements, used his Christmas message on Truth Social to launch attacks on various public figures, including world leaders and special counsel Jack Smith.

“Rot in Hell”

On CNN, Rep. Debbie Dingell expressed her concern about the escalating threats against public servants, stating, “They’re deteriorating and they’re getting worse.” She didn’t mince her words when describing Trump’s message, asserting that it was disheartening to witness a former president telling people to “rot in hell” on Christmas Day.

In his message, Trump targeted special counsel Jack Smith. His post on Truth Social accused Smith of being “deranged” and working to advance what he labeled as President Biden’s “political agenda.”

Dingell, no stranger to Trump’s confrontational style, accused him of contributing to the nation’s divisiveness.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Dingell mentioned the threats she received after Trump insulted her and her late husband, former Representative John Dingell, in 2019.

At that time, Trump suggested that John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress when he passed away, was “looking up” from hell.

Violence is becoming normalized

Acknowledging the rising tide of hate and division, Dingell urged unity and civility. She stated, “Violence is becoming normalized. Every last one of us has to stand up. We can disagree civilly; we need to respect every human being with dignity.”

As the nation grapples with political polarization and heightened tensions, Dingell’s critique of Trump’s Christmas message and innuendo underscores the need for constructive dialogue and a renewed commitment to democratic principles. The echoes of divisive rhetoric, she warns, threaten the very foundation of the United States’ once-great democracy.

Cover Photo: YouTube