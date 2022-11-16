Director Ang Lee enjoys bah kut teh in JB unnoticed

- Advertisement -

“Crouching Tiger and Hidden Dragon” director Ang Lee was in Johor Bahru recently to enjoy a bowl of bah kut teh, as reported by China Press. The famous director celebrated his 68th birthday last month and he was unnoticed by fans while he was having his meal.

The restaurant owner later uploaded a photo on a Facebook group of himself with the filmmaker.

“Visited by Ang Lee and his team, and witnessing them finishing everything on the table is a great motivation for me,” the owner wrote.

The director who keeps a low profile is known for his hit movies such as “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Hulk”, “Life of Pi” and “Lust, Caution”.

Lee was the first non-Caucasian person to win the 2006 Academy Award for best director for “Brokeback Mountain”. In 2012, he won the Oscar for “Life of Pi”.

As the Taiwanese filmmaker tends to stay under the radar, it is a delight to find out that Lee had been in Bukit Indah, Johor recently. It was reported that the filmmaker was there to taste the local delicacy, bah kut teh.

On 13th November, a photo of Lee with a man went viral after it was uploaded to the Facebook group “Bukit Indah大小事🏁🏆”. It was suspected that the local man beside Ang was the bak kut teh shop owner.

“International director Ang Lee (“unannouncedly”) patronised (my store),” the netizen revealed in his post. “Additionally, he personally affirmed that the food at E Pin Bak Kut Teh (一品滋补肉骨茶) suited his tastes. This made me happy for several days.”

Furthermore, the owner said that E Pin’s Bak Kut Teh is the best in Johor and he was encouraged by Ang Lee and his team’s patronage of his store.

Especially since they cleared the whole table of his food! “So, why don’t you come and try it?” he added cheekily.

The endorsement seemed to have worked as fellow netizens asked for the restaurant’s location, presumably for a visit.

However, some suspect that Ang Lee is actually in Malaysia to scout for locations for his new film “树犹如此”.

