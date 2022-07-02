doctor-shoots-student-dead-in-davao-city-bar-fight

- Advertisement -

Manila, July 2 — Police arrested a doctor who allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old student during a heated altercation in a bar here Saturday, July 2.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) identified the suspect as Dr. Marvin Rey Andrew R. Pepino, non-uniformed personnel of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao Region and a resident of Bajada, this city.

Investigation showed that Police Corporal Ropel Gersalino of the San Pedro Police Station received a report at about 1 a.m. of a commotion between two groups of men believed to be under the influence of alcohol inside the Lugar Bar at Esquena de Tavera Building at the corner of V. Mapa and J. Camus Extension St.

The DCPO said Gersalino immediately attempted to pacify the warring parties upon arrival at the bar to avoid further trouble as he alleged that the group of the victim, Amir P. Mangacop, a student, of Barangay 19-B here, was more superior in strength.

Mangacop’s group ignored Gersalino and attacked Pepino, prompting the suspect to defend himself by using his firearm. Pepino fired several shots that hit the victim who was taken to the Davao Doctors Hospital in this city where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police investigators recovered one 9mm Glock 43 with a magazine and six 9mm fired cartridges at the scene.