Donald Trump congratulates Nigel Farage but ignores Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Nigel Farage was elected to Parliament on July 5th and he received congratulations from former president Trump but no kudos or well wishes at all were given by Trump to the UK’s new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

Farage’s Reform UK Party which is anti-immigration got the third largest vote but Starmer’s Labour Party had a landslide victory.

Trump wrote on his blog Truth Social, “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!”

Farage who is also known as Mr Brexit was instrumental in calling the 2016 referendum on the European Union membership in which Britons voted to leave by a narrow margin.

Farage made it to Parliament on his eight attempt and aspires to be the leader of the Conservative Party, which (as of last week) is now the opposition Party in the UK.

“There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it,” said Farage.

Farage said that he plans to build a mass national movement over the next few years and hopes that it will be big enough to challenge the general election in 2029.

Farage has always been an ally of Donald Trump and is riding on the right wing populist support that is currently sweeping Europe, most notably France.

Although the Labour Party saw a big win and runs contrary to what Farage and the Reform UK Party stands for, Farage has appeal to voters who are worried about immigration and supportive of Brexit.

He also has a strong personality compared to former British PM Rishi Sunak and Starmer. While other MPs don’t like him due to his extreme views his coming in to Parliament shows that he cannot be underestimated.

Farage took over the party on June 4, two weeks after the general election was called. The Reform UK Party now has 15% of the vote share and has unseated at least three Conservative MPs.

“To have done this in such a short space time says something very fundamental is happening,” said Farage in his acceptance speech.