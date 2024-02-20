This could make Donald Trump a lot of money!

The SEC’s recent approval for Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. With a potential valuation of up to $10 billion, this deal could provide TMTG, led by former U.S. President Donald Trump, with a substantial financial foundation.

However, challenges loom as TMTG’s co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, express discontent with the terms and valuation of the merger. Moreover, ethical concerns arise regarding Trump’s potential dominant position within the merged entity, allowing him significant influence over its direction and decisions.

Regulatory hurdles and investigations have also added complexity to the process, with delays stemming from additional document requests from the SEC. Despite these obstacles, the approval offers a rare victory for Trump in his post-presidential endeavors, particularly given his ongoing battles with social media bans and legal challenges.

Money making

Truth Social, TMTG’s flagship platform, emerges as a key component of this narrative, positioning itself as a competitor to mainstream social media platforms while championing free speech and open dialogue.