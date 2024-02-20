;
Uncategorized

This could make Donald Trump a lot of money!

ByKMF

February 20, 2024
Trump, GOD, money

The SEC’s recent approval for Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. With a potential valuation of up to $10 billion, this deal could provide TMTG, led by former U.S. President Donald Trump, with a substantial financial foundation.

However, challenges loom as TMTG’s co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, express discontent with the terms and valuation of the merger. Moreover, ethical concerns arise regarding Trump’s potential dominant position within the merged entity, allowing him significant influence over its direction and decisions.

Regulatory hurdles and investigations have also added complexity to the process, with delays stemming from additional document requests from the SEC. Despite these obstacles, the approval offers a rare victory for Trump in his post-presidential endeavors, particularly given his ongoing battles with social media bans and legal challenges.

Money making

Truth Social, TMTG’s flagship platform, emerges as a key component of this narrative, positioning itself as a competitor to mainstream social media platforms while championing free speech and open dialogue.

This is a merger that could make Trump a fortune.

Following a significant milestone in the merger progress between Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), shares of Digital World experienced a notable surge of 15%. This uptick reflects investor enthusiasm, with the stock nearly tripling in value over the course of the year. The driving forces behind this remarkable growth include Trump’s political achievements in the Republican presidential primary and the promising advancement of the merger proceedings.

Read More News

White men beware: woke opinion saying too much exercise can harm you 

Cover Photo:  Wikipedia

Related Post

Uncategorized

Why Adani charged in US for alleged bribery in India

December 2, 2024
Uncategorized

Survey reveals Kamala Harris as the game-changer for U.S.-Asia relations

November 4, 2024
Uncategorized US politics

Unprecedented number of rich Americans preparing to leave the U.S. after election

November 4, 2024

You missed

Technology

Why AI ‘hallucinates’: What’s missing in the models

December 7, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Challenging job market diminishes appeal of postgraduate studies in China

December 6, 2024 Abhijit
Relationships

Fatherhood changing in East Asia: Dads get into parenting and housework

December 4, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

India and China can no longer be treated as developing nations: Objections raised at UN climate talks

December 3, 2024 Abhijit