dr-adham:-465-cases-of-attempted-suicide-referred-to-health-ministry-between-january-and-july

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 3 — A total of 465 cases of attempted suicide were referred to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for treatment between January and July this year, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba.

He said the cases, however, involved those that received treatment at MoH’s facilities only and not due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic alone.

“A total of 9,502 cases of mental disorders and with suicidal behaviour that has been discharged from MoH hospitals were recorded during the period from January to July 2020,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Hannah Yeoh (DAP-Segambut) on the proposal to set up a database on National Suicide Registry Malaysia, as well as the number of suicide cases and the latest trend in mental health cases recorded in the country since March this year.

Dr Adham said MoH had presented a proposal paper on the National Suicide and Fatal Injury Registry Malaysia (NSFIRM)’ on May 21 to the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

This project has been listed in the 2021 Rolling Plan 1 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) with an allocation of RM4.2 million. – Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email sam@befrienders.org.my

