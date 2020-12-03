Home Asia Featured News Dr Adham: 465 cases of attempted suicide referred to Health Ministry between...

Dr Adham: 465 cases of attempted suicide referred to Health Ministry between January and July

He was responding to a question from Hannah Yeoh (DAP-Segambut) on the proposal to set up a database on National Suicide Registry Malaysia

dr-adham:-465-cases-of-attempted-suicide-referred-to-health-ministry-between-january-and-july

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 3 — A total of 465 cases of attempted were referred to the Ministry of () for between January and July this year, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba.

He said the cases, however, involved those that received treatment at MoH’s facilities only and not due to the impact of the alone.

“A total of 9,502 cases of mental disorders and with suicidal behaviour that has been discharged from MoH hospitals were recorded during the period from January to July 2020,” he told the today.

He was responding to a question from Hannah Yeoh (DAP-Segambut) on the to set up a database on National Suicide Registry Malaysia, as well as the number of suicide cases and the latest trend in mental health cases recorded in the country since March this year.

- Advertisement -

Dr Adham said MoH had presented a proposal paper on the National Suicide and Fatal Injury Registry Malaysia (NSFIRM)’ on May 21 to the Economic Planning Unit of the Minister’s Department.

This project has been listed in the Rolling Plan 1 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) with an allocation of RM4.2 million. – Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email sam@befrienders.org.my

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

After Budget vote debacle, sources say Anwar asked for a week to prove majority support and will quit as Pakatan’s chief if he cannot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 -- Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ibrahim is said to have pleaded with his Pakatan...
Read more
Celebrity

Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, asks those who recently came in contact with him to get tested as well

, Dec. 2 -- Actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for . On Wednesday morning, he took...
Read more
Featured News

Khalid Samad: Amanah did not give Anwar seven days to oust Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR -- Parti Negara has denied a recent news report claiming the party has given Opposition Leader...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram