Dr Mahathir congratulates Anwar, wishes him ‘Selamat maju jaya’

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad congratulated his one-time protege and designated successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on finally becoming Malaysia’s prime minister on the day the latter clocked in for work at Perdana Putra.

The 97-year-old Dr Mahathir has largely kept a low profile after losing his Langkawi parliamentary seat in last Saturday’s national election.

“I congratulate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

“Selamat maju jaya,” Dr Mahathir posted on his official Twitter account in Malay.

The phrase roughly translates to “all the best”.

After Dr Mahathir, Muhyiddin

Former PM TS Muhyiddin Yassin altogether joined the other leaders in the country to congratulate Anwar Ibrahim on his win today.

Posting on Twitter, the leader of the Perikatan Nasional says congratulations to Anwar who is nominated the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia by the KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang Di-Pertuan Agong (King of Malaysia).

He also says with the ‘federal government’ formed by the Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional will be the opposition party in the Parliament.

KENYATAAN MEDIA Saya ingin merakamkan ucapan tahniah kepada YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) yang telah dilantik oleh KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang Di-Pertuan Agong sebagai Perdana Menteri Malaysia Ke-10.

(1/3) — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) November 25, 2022

“With the Federal Government formed by Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional will play a check and balance role in the Malaysian Parliament by bringing the voice of the people in line with the principles of Parliamentary Democracy. “Moving forward, PN will continue the struggle for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the country based on the principles of Concern, Clean and Stable,” he says. Muhyiddin’s PN made a last minute U-turn yesterday, scrambling to get the King’s attention that his party will reconsider the offer to form a unity government in Malaysia after he boldly rejected the offer by the King. Reports also say the PN, which met with ex-PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the St Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur this week, wanted to offer ex-PM Najib Razak’s cousin Hishamuddin Hussein the post of Prime Minister if the Barisan Nasional of Zahid Hamidi agreed to form a government with the PN. Muhyiddin became PM in 2020 after he ousted Dr Mahathir from the Bersatu party, left the Pakatan Harapan government and formed a backdoor regime with frogs from Anwar’s party.

