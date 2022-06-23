Drama At Changi Airport After Wife Catches Cheating M’sian Husband With Mistress

- Advertisement -

A six-month search for a missing husband lands a wife at Singapore Changi Airport, where she, Jolly Hong, meets him on his way back from a trip with another woman.

The wife’s encounter with the cheating husband went viral, garnering over 1.6 million views on Facebook, where she posted a few videos of herself confronting the cheating husband at the airport.

The husband can be seen in the video holding hands with another woman just before being confronted by his wife. The man’s young son was also present.

The wife wrote the following on Facebook:

My husband CHUA SOON HO (JACKIE CHUA)

蔡順合（新加坡pr的华语名字蔡孙閤 has been missing for the past 6months

Coming back from Bangkok walking hand in hand with the girl in the couple shirt

我的老公从bangkok回來. 穿情侣衣牵着女生的手从机场出来.

Neglected his son and neglected his wife.

無視忽略兒子妻子

no video call n his contact number cannot be contacted for the passed 6months.

He don’t even bother to give money upbringing.

六个月以来没有视讯，电话也打不通.

一毛钱也没有给.

I never change my phone number.

我没有换电话号码.

I’ve been full-time housewife since I’m pregnant I have no income.

从怀孕到现在我是全職家庭主婦沒有薪水. She ends the post with a dose of sarcasm, saying, “Promote my husband LinkedIn.” and left this emoji:

She also posted a screenshot of the husband’s Linkedin profile that says he has an MBA and is a corporate and people’s leader.

She can be seen in one of the videos arguing with the man while a boy is pointing at the man in a white T-shirt while the boy reacts to the mom’s comments in an angry tone.

According to another video, the husband told his wife he was going to see his father in Malaysia and then left. However, the man's father later called the wife to inquire about his son's whereabouts.