‘NCT DREAM The Movie: In A Dream’ coming to theatersworldwide

In September, K-pop idol group NCT Dream launched their “The Dream Show 2: In A Dream” concert tour at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

The memorable moments in the concert have been captured in a film that is coming to theatres.

The movie will be shown in theatres worldwide in November.

“The brand-new film features high-energy performances with the seven members captured during their second solo concert, at the iconic Olympic Stadium, the largest stadium in South Korea and the dream venue for music artists,” according to the film’s website.

It added, “This unmissable event also includes behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive backstage interviews and a look at the future the members envision away from the stage!”

“The Dream Show 2 is coming to theatres,” a team member Renjun said.

“It’s full of the exciting and happy memories and behind-the-scenes episodes from the last concert,” said Haechan.

Jaemin added, “And NCT Dream’s special stories we are sharing for the first time.”

