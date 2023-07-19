Drug possession: Gigi Hadid was arrested then released on bail

Gigi Hadid experienced a challenging start to her summer vacation when she and her friend were arrested for drug possession at Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands on July 10.

The Cayman Islands’ Customs & Border Control confirmed the incident, stating that customs officials searched their luggage upon arrival via a private plane and allegedly discovered a small amount of marijuana.

Local outlet Cayman Marl Road reported that both Hadid and her friend were arrested on suspicion of importing ganja and utensils used for consuming it. Both of them were arrested and transported to the Prisoner Detention Centre before being released on bail. On July 12, during a court appearance, they both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000 each.

Drug Possession Gigi?

Hadid’s representative informed E! News that she had marijuana with her, which was legally purchased in NYC with a medical license. They also mentioned that medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017, and Gigi’s record on drug possession remains clear. Despite the legal matter, she seemed to move on and shared photos of her tropical getaway on social media.

During her vacation, Gigi Hadid posted pictures on Instagram, showing a massive dragon tattoo on her upper thigh, which she got two days after her court appearance. In another post, she appeared to be enjoying her time in the water with a pool toy and playfully asked her followers for funny responses regarding the designer of the pool noodle.

Unperturbed by incident

Hadid, 28, who is a mother to her and ex-Zayn Malik’s two-year-old daughter Khai appeared to be unperturbed by the hassle of being arrested and posting bail. She seems to be enjoying herself on vacation.

Hadid’s travel companion, influencer Leah McCarthy, 29 was caught with similar items and was fined. In one of Hadid’s Instagram posts, she captioned it “All’s well that ends well.”

The Photo above is from Instagram

