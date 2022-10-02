Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah rumoured to be dating

- Advertisement -

Singer Dua Lipa and comedian Trevor Noah are rumoured to be dating after they were seen having dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in New York on September 28.

According to one source they were sitting very close and appeared to be quite intimate.

“They quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear that they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

The Daily Mail also published photos of the duo hugging and kissing at the dinner.

They were however trying to be as low-key as possible sporting discreet outfits and trying to blend into the small crowd at the upmarket restaurant. Rumour has it that they first met at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in April 2020.

Lipa previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar but the pair broke up in December 2021.

Noah is said to have broken up with his on again off again girlfriend Minka Kelly.

The host of the Daily Show had previously said that his approach to women was to always be enthusiastic.

In an interview with People Now some years ago he had said, “When I meet a woman, I’m still the kid in the high school-I’m still like, ‘Hi my name is Trevor,’. Never open with a joke. It is the most horrible thing.

Jokes require context. Without context, you’re just some random person who came and told someone they fell from heaven or some randomness, and if you mess it up, you look worse and it seems like an insult. No humor! Just say hello. That’s it!”.

The comedian who replaced Jon Stewart in the Daily Show in 2015 is planning to leave the Comedy Central series after a seven year run.

