Award winners of the 23rd Dubai Marathon were given recognition today by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

At the Umm Suqeim Road, hundreds of people from all walks of life came together to witness an athletic accomplishment of international solidarity and world-class running by elite runners, all under the sponsorship of the Council.

The victors are praised by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, who also wishes them continued success in their athletic endeavors.

He emphasizes Dubai’s commitment to organizing big events that promote community involvement, stressing the need of drawing elite athletes and fans from a range of sports and fitness levels. This confirms what Sheikh Mansoor said about Dubai’s commitment to supporting sports and an active lifestyle. an article from Latestly.com mentioned.

Dubai Marathon 2024

A number of prominent people attended the race and ceremony, including Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council. Because they dominated both the men’s and women’s divisions, Ethiopian athletes commanded attention.

After running 42.195 kilometers in an amazing 02:05:01 hours, Addisu Gobena emerged victorious in the men’s marathon.

Following closely behind, with impressive performances of 02:05:20 and 02:05:42 hours, respectively, were his countrymen Lemi Dumecha and Dejene Megersa, who placed second and third.

An enduring impression on the history of the marathon was made by this outstanding performance, which demonstrated the extraordinary talent of Ethiopian athletes.

With a grand prize pool of more than AED 1.2 million, the exclusive competition honored the top ten finishers in both the men’s and women’s divisions for their outstanding accomplishments. In the meantime, Chinese competitor Jin Hua won the Wheelchair Elite division, with Emirati competitor Badir Al Hosani coming in fourth.

