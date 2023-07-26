Dubai royal family’s extravagant lifestyle dwarfs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

The Dubai royal family and its current ruler are so rich that it makes other billionaires lives look quite tame in comparison. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashi Al Maktoum is the current ruler of Dubai and his family is one of the wealthiest in Dubai with a net worth of $18 billion.

He has six spouses and 23 children. His first wedding made it to the Guinness Book of Records for the World’s Most Expensive Wedding. It cost $100 million and had a specially created stadium for the event. He has in fact ruled the Emirate for the last 17 years.

Zabeel Palace and the Dubai Royals

Dubai’s king, queens, princes and princesses live in a palace that costs $2 billion and is 27 times bigger than the White House. The palace measures 1.5 million square feet and covers 44 hectares.

The royal family is also crazy about animals and their home has a private zoo, with tigers, lions, giraffes and elephants. The home has a giant swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens and palm trees. The palace also features a banquet hall for 1,000 guests and the ability to seat 80 people.

The palace features 22-carat gold accents, 200 chandeliers and marble imported from 13 different countries. There is also a tennis court and horse stables.

Property in the UK

The royal family also purchased a $100 million Surrey estate with 63,000 acres of land. The Longcross Estate was purchased in the 90’s to escape the Dubai heat. Sheikh also bought Dalham Hall for $60 million. He also bought the Highland estate in Wester Ross for $3 million. The property is equally huge and features 58 bedrooms, a triple helipad and a 16-bedroom luxury hunting lodge.

He also has several apartments in One Hyde Park development in London.

Property in Europe

The Maktoum family also own property in France, near Chantilly. They like to take breaks in the Swiss Alps where they won a Swiss chalet in the exclusive ski resort of Verbier. They have their own palace when they visit Amman in Jordan and another palace in Tangier, Morocco.

Superyachts

Yachts are of course par for the course for the rich and famous but this family owns superyachts like the $400 million Dubai and the $180 million mega yacht Quattroelle. The Quattroelle is basically a floating Burj Al-Arab.

The Dubai measures 531 feet and has 50 guests rooms, a disco, a squash court and a swimming pool with fiber optic lights.

The Lurssen Quattroelle has an entire deck dedicated to its owner and can accommodate 12 guests in six luxury cabins.

Private jets

The ruler of the Dubai royal family also owns a fleet of private jets. The Boeing 747-400 also known as the Dubai Air Wing One is used for personal and official travel.

Drop in the ocean

It is not uncommon for Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammed (who are now divorced) to spend money like water on their travels in happier days. The couple once spent $3 million on strawberries and $850,000 on a summer vacation in Italy. The ruler paid his ex wife $700 million in a divorce settlement.

