Early retirement with just $2 million is unrealistic, says Suze Orman

ByGemma Iso

May 20, 2024
In a recent episode of the popular “Afford Anything” podcast, renowned financial expert Suze Orman delivered a blunt assessment of the feasibility of early retirement with a $2 million portfolio. Orman, known for her straightforward and no-nonsense approach, dismissed the notion as unrealistic in today’s economic landscape, boldly stating that “$2 million is mere pocket change in today’s world.”

Orman highlighted the potential financial pitfalls that could quickly erode such savings, emphasizing the critical need for a substantial financial buffer to address unforeseen expenses such as healthcare costs or familial obligations. She raised doubts about the widely touted 4% annual withdrawal strategy for retirees, questioning whether $80,000 per year would be sufficient as individuals age and contend with tax implications.

Standing firmly behind her belief, Orman asserted that individuals should aim for a minimum of $5 million in savings before contemplating early retirement, igniting a spirited discussion among podcast listeners. While her conservative stance received its share of criticism, many agreed that a robust financial cushion is essential to navigate the uncertainties of retirement.

Orman’s advice serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of meticulous financial planning that reflects one’s unique circumstances and risk tolerance. While her recommendations may not align with everyone’s aspirations, seeking counsel from a qualified financial advisor can help devise a customized roadmap to ensure a secure and comfortable retirement.

Early retirement: Is it time?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, however, common signs that it may be time to retire include:

Financial readiness: You have saved enough to comfortably retire without relying on a full-time job.

Health concerns: Physical or mental health issues are impacting your job performance.

Work satisfaction: You feel unmotivated or unfulfilled by your job.

Work-life balance: You’re struggling to balance work with personal commitments and interests.

Carefully evaluate these factors and consult with loved ones or financial advisors before deciding.

