easy life drop new single ‘Antifreeze’ with Gus Dapperton

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 16 — easy life shared their brand-new single ‘ANTIFREEZE’, which is available now on Island Records. A collaboration with Gus Dapperton, ‘ANTIFREEZE’ received its first play as Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World and previews the Leicester band’s much-anticipated second album, ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE.’.

Released Oct. 7, the immersive project was launched with restless first single ‘BEESWAX’ and further teased by its anthemic title track (which features Kevin Abstract, who joined the group on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury) and summer single ‘OTT’ alongside New Zealand pop star BENEE.

Having first toured together back in 2018, ‘ANTIFREEZE’ was written over lockdown by easy life front-man Murray and US bedroom pop prince Gus Dapperton. Here are two young men finding common emotional ground even over Zoom, and pushing their idiosyncratic sounds and emotionally unguarded storytelling somewhere new. ‘ANTIFREEZE’ arrives alongside a trippy video shot in New York during easy life’s sold out US tour, expanding the colourful visual world of ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE.’ ahead of its release next month.

The band have also announced a headline UK / EU tour, featuring their biggest shows to date at London’s Alexandra Palace and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. These dates will follow their upcoming sold-out record store tour. Full dates below and tickets will be on-sale this Friday.

TICKETS HERE: https://easylife.lnk.to/ticketsPR

Wed 8 Feb O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UKThu 9 Feb O2 Academy, Glasgow, UKThu 10 Feb O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UKMon 13 Feb Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UKTue 14 Feb O2 Academy, Leeds, UKThu 16 Feb UEA, Norwich, UKFri 17 Feb Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UKFri 18 Feb The Great Hall, Cardiff, UKSun 20 Feb Academy, Dublin. IEWed 22 Feb Plymouth Pavilions, UKSat 25 Feb Alexandra Palace, London, UKSun 5 Mar Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, DETue 7 Mar Vega, Copenhagen, DKWed 8 Mar John Dee, Oslo, NOThu 9 Mar Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, SESat 11 Mar Huxleys, Berlin, DESun 12 Mar Roxy, Prague, CZTue 14 Mar Winterhur, Salzhaus, CHWed 15 Mar Magazzini Generali, Milan, ITFri 17 Mar Le Trabendo, Paris, FRSat 18 Mar Kantine, Cologne, DETue 21 Mar Botanique, Brussels, BEWed 22 Mar Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

In 2022, easy life – an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of ‘no regrets’ – appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated, ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE.’ is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can’t control.

Throughout, Murray’s world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colourful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson. If debut album ‘life’s a beach’ was easy life sunny-side-up – a rounded, realist study of Middle England – it’s on the lockdown make-believe of ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE.’ that Murray’s shank-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest: from a love that wasn’t meant to be (its brooding title track) to the importance of keeping each other in check (‘OTT’), and maintaining boundaries post-pandemic (‘BEESWAX’).

What’s emerged is an expertly-realised vision of masculinity, which encourages us – via straight-talking, or exuberant world-building – to find joy in the journey, not just the destination.

‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE.’ follows 2021’s debut album ‘life’s a beach’ (easy life’s second project to reach the top 10), which saw the trailblazing group sell out shows ranging from two O2 Brixton Academy dates to gigs around Europe, the US, and an actual arena in their hometown of Leicester. easy life’s extensive summer of festivals was followed by their first shows in Australia, Japan and South Korea.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

- Advertisement 2-

Combating Gender Stereotypes and Sexism