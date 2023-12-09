What to eat before a workout to fuel and motivate you at the same time

Figuring out what to eat before a workout can be mind boggling at times. On the one hand, you don’t want to deplete your energy on an empty stomach (though this sometimes works for some) and on the other hand you want to eat food that aids you energy wise as well as something that doesn’t make you uncomfortable while exercising.

If you have good energy levels with the right food it also motivates you to work out more. You don’t want to eat things that convert to sugar too fast as although it gives you energy at first it will also make you crash shortly after.

Clinical associate professor and dietitian at the athletics department at Missouri State University, MEd, RDN Natalie Allen says, “Eating a variety of vitamins and mineral which helps your body work and perform its best.”

What to eat before you start exercising

A good thing to do is eat carbohydrates as it fill up your fuel tank and don’t deplete your energy when you workout. A great snack to have just before you start can be anything from crackers to a piece of fruit.

But when it comes to meals a few hours earlier, then go for a complete meal. Allen says ideally a good athlete should have foods divided into thirds; one-third protein/meat, one-third starchy carbohydrates such as rice, bread, corn, potatoes or pasta and one-third fruits and vegetables.

What to avoid

“We know following proven sport nutrition practices can improve your workout. On the flip side, poor nutrition can wreck a workout,” says Allen.

This may sound obvious but registered dietitian and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Caroline Susie says that it’s so important to avoid junk food no matter what. This includes soda, cookies, cake, fast food or candy. She also emphasizes avoiding spicy or greasy foods.

When to eat

The Mayo Clinic recommends that large meals should be avoided within one to three hours of working out. The best thing to do is to always listen to your body when it comes to when to exercise and how full you are.

Cover Photo: Unsplash