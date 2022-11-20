Elections: What a great win for The Islamists in Malaysia

- Advertisement -

In an extraordinary twist of fate, the Islamists in the Parti Islam Se Malaysia emerged as the biggest party in Malaysia after the murky PRU15 that saw two alliances winning almost the same number of seats but unable to govern on their own.

The biggest shock in these elections are the complete wipeout of the Pejuang, the party of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who only two years ago was the Prime Minister of Malaysia under the PH but this time, he lost his deposit in one of the biggest losses in the 15th General Elections.

Mahathir’s son, Mukhriz, is also a major figure who tumbled during these elections. He too failed to recoup his deposit.

The results are as follows after the vote count from the General Elections on Saturday:

Pakatan Harapan (with Muda) 82

Perikatan Nasional 73

Barisan Nasional 30

Gabungan Parti Sarawak 22

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah 6

Warisan 3

Parti Bangsa Malaysia 1

Independent 2

There are still 3 seats unaccounted for and they will be decided by Dec 7.

As such, no coalition can claim it will form a government unless it gets the support of the parties from Sabah and Sarawak with the support of the BN.

Great Win For Islamists

Nevertheless, the Islamists won 44 seats in what should be their first-ever major haul of seats in history, thus becoming the biggest political formation in Malaysia followed by the DAP which has so far won 40 seats. There are still 3 seats to be decided soon to make up for the 222 seats in the Parliament.

With this big success, the Islamists could claim the post of Prime Minister since Bersatu, their partner in the Perikatan Nasional alliance won only 28 seats.

However, it appears the PAS is backing TS Muhyiddin Yassin as the potential PM. No government is formed yet, but this should be settled within the next few hours, perhaps.

The PKR of Anwar Ibrahim won 31 seats, Umno 26, which is 2 lesser than the Bersatu. The other parties with a large number of seats are GPS 22, Amanah (from PH) 8 and GRS 6.

Among the losers are most of the ‘frogs’ who jumped ship in 2020 from Anwar’s PKR. They joined Muhyiddin in a backdoor government that had a short rule, giving way to Umno-BN in 2021 after the latter coalition pulled its support from Muhyiddin.

Top among the losers is Azmin Ali, until then a powerful minister in the PH coalition under Mahathir. He became an even more powerful minister with Muhyiddin and later remained in his post under Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the Umno PM who succeeded Muhyiddin.

Another big defeat is that of popular health minister Khairy Jamaluddin who was pushing for the banishment of smoking among the young generation in Malaysia. He failed to win a seat in a PH stronghold in Sungai Buloh.

Malaysia is still on its toes, not knowing which coalition will eventually rule the country as from today. Anwar and Muhyiddin has both claimed they have the majority to do so.

For Anwar it is a bigger victory considering the betrayal he suffered at the hands of his most trusted lieutenants in the PKR, including Azmin Ali who was embroiled in a ‘gay sex’ scandal right before the PH coalition collapsed.

On the other hand, the big win for the Islamists in the PAS is a sign the country has chosen the ‘religious’ party against multiracial parties, thus pushing for the possible formation of an all-Malay coalition in power.

Both Umno and PH has underestimated the power of the Islamists and the anti-DAP narrative that it pushed through the rural areas, leading to massive defeats for Anwar’s party leaders, including the fall of Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar to PAS member.

For Muhyiddin, it is a big win too, as no one expected his party to make such gains against the Umno in particular, and against the PKR of Anwar Ibrahim.

