Electric bicycles, the future of transportation

Electric bicycles seem to be taking off in popularity in cities across the United States. The craze does not seem to be short term as young and old take to the convenient and relatively cheap method of transportation.

Interestingly the number of teenagers looking for drivers licenses have also dropped. Cars are more expensive than ever and wages aren’t what they used to be post pandemic. Young people have also become more aware of the environment and keeping pollution at bay.

The electric bicycle has the same features as a pedal bike but it is a lot easier to use as it has a motor assisted pedal giving people ease of travel especially for uphill or steep climbs. The bicycles can go at 20 mph (32km/h) comfortably which is safer than motorcycles and allows you to see most of the city.

Bicycles workout option

With the electric motor, cyclists can easily tackle longer distances and explore new routes. The motor can be adjusted to suit individual preferences and can range from something minimal to significant. Some e-bikes have throttles while other allow the rider to control the motor without pedaling at all.

The bicycles therefore offers a low impact workout that can be adjusted as your fitness level improves and tailored to how much effort you want to put in on a specific day.

- Advertisement -

Other benefits of this wonderful machine include free parking, low entry cost, zero maintenance cost and quite simply turning commutes into joy rides.

Price point wise a good e-bike can be purchased for less than $1,000.

City laws

As the popularity of e-bikes grow cities around the country are looking for ways to regulate and manage the usage of this mode of transportation.

In California, a new bill is being proposed to create a rider’s license to address road safety concerns.

- Advertisement -

Reduced traffic

According to research, a 10% shift from car drivers to bike riders has resulted in a 40% reduction in traffic congestion.

Read More News

Outrage and laughter clash as viral “egg prank” floods TikTok: Are kids at risk?

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts