Ellis: Twitter is the “most dangerous platform” for LGBTQ people

Elon Musk of Twitter is to blame, according to Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, for an uptick in anti-LGBT speech on Twitter.

Twitter Dangerous?

This came after GLAAD gave Twitter a Social Media Safety Index score of 33% in 2023 after it evaluated what it called an “alarming and steadily growing epidemic of anti-LGBTQ hate and disinformation” on Twitter. Ellis appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to clarify her comments that the social media platform is “the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people.”

Twitter was the only social media network to have a drop in score from the previous year while all other platforms—Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube—failed to even attain a 65% score. In the past three years, GLAAD has made its SMSI rankings public.

Ellis stated that Twitter’s decision not to penalize users for misgendering other users on its site was mostly to blame for the score drop.

The Views of Ellis

In addition, Ellis believes that there are just not enough content moderators to handle the influx of problematic tweets, which vary from hate speech to explicit material and harassment.

- Advertisement -

On its platform, Twitter says its purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation.

“Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.” it says.

Before purchasing the company, Musk explained in a tweet that he absolutely supports trans, but that “all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Musk will continue to be in charge of software development and basic principles once Linda Yaccarino takes over as CEO of Twitter later this month. Until then, Musk will continue to serve as the company’s CEO.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The nine tips on how to get rid of the morning rush

The photo above is from WikiCommons

Related Posts