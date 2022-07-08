Elon Musk secretly had twins with his employee

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk had twins with his employee, Shivon Zills in 2021. With that the wealthiest man in the world has now brought his tally up to nine children, at least that we know of.

According to court documents, in April, the Tesla CEO and his company executive filed a petition to change the children’s names so that they would have their father’s last name and their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.

Zills is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, where Musk is co-CEO.

Musk has been in the limelight lately as just before this, his 18-year-old child Vivian Jenna Wilson was granted a name and gender change.

Wilson also wanted to be disassociated with her father stating that she “no longer wanted to live with or wish to be related to her biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Just last month, Musk got himself in trouble for exposing his penis to a flight attendant for SpaceX, his aerospace company, during a flight. The attendant was paid $250,000 to settle the case in 2018.

Before that in March, Grimes whose real name is Claire Boucher welcomed a second baby with Musk who they named Exa Dark Siderael.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on her relationship with Musk, the singer said,

“There’s no real word for it… I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

It appears Musk penchant for procreation doesn’t end there. While Grimes mentioned that they intend to have at least three or four more children. Sources say Musk and Amber Heard who he dated some years ago may also have frozen embryos together.