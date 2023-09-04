Elon Musk turned into a transphobe after his trans daughter disowned him, says his biography

X owner Elon Musk’s upcoming biography reveals that his transphobia and hatred of woke politics was ignited when he was disowned by his eldest daughter, Viviana Jenna Wilson, 19.

According to the biography which was written by Walter Isaacson, Musk found out about his daughter through a secondhand source.

“The rift [of Wilson disowning Musk] pained him more than anything in his life since the 2002 death of his firstborn child Nevada,” wrote Isaacson in his biography.

He blames the schools she attended in Los Angeles, the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences for indoctrinating her into ‘full-on communism’ which led to her being disowned.

Wilson changed her name and gender officially in June 2022 because she did not want to be related to her biological father in any way, shape or form. She took the name of her biological mother, Justine Wilson.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with Isaacson, Musk said that he had made many attempts to reconcile with her but to no avail and she didn’t want to spend any time with him.

Transphobia

Musk has been extremely vocal about his dislike for transgenders saying at the start of Pride month that he would be “actively lobbying to criminalize” gender-affirming care for trans youth, supporting transphobe Jordan Peterson’s suggestion of “Prison. Long term. Without parole. No mercy. And maybe for compliant ‘therapists’ as well as the butchers as they enable.”

On March 14, 2022 Musk posted a cutting image of a pregnant man sitting under the words, “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falling in love with a transgender Russian soldier.” He posted the image after finding out that his ex-girlfriend Grimes had started a relationship with transgender military whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

X used for anti-transgender message

- Advertisement -

According to a March 2023 report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), tweets accusing queer people of grooming children for sexual abuse had increased 119% since Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Five of the accounts most responsible for pushing anti-LGBTQ + groomer attacks were set to generate up to $6.4 million per year for Twitter in ad revenues.

Read More News

Are friendships important or are they merely optional?

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts