Elon Musk starts war with Apple

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk appears to be going all out to declare war on Apple. Speculation is that he is jealous of Apple’s cult status and its reputation as an innovator.

Musk believes his Tesla and SpaceX is more revolutionary and when he took over Twitter in October he let fly.

He did this by using a photomontage showing a car on a highway exit and the direction reading stating that if the car were to proceed straight ahead it would have to pay 30% but by leaving the highway the vehicle was going to war.

The analogy refers to the fee that the iPad and Apple Watch purchasers have to pay in in-app sales and in-app purchases.

“Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App store?”, remarked Musk in a separate tweet.

He also claimed without proof that the company had threatened to stop distributing the Twitter app by removing it from the App Store.

Twitter’s collaboration with Apple is important because it is one of the ways that people get on the social network.

Apple executive, Phil Schiller who oversees the the App store, deleted his Twitter account after Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump who was kicked out of the platform earlier.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” said Musk though the two companies still have good relationships.

He also accused them of censorship in a tweet on Nov 28 and called the company out for withdrawing from advertising on Twitter.

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?

He also tagged Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook asking him, “what’s going on here?”.

In the past, Cook’s company has always been one of the top advertisers on Twitter, which had an entire team of employees dedicated to have the best relationship with the iPhone maker.

Despite Musk’s tweet, Twitter users said on Nov 28 that they continue to see advertising from Cupertino-based company in their feeds but an inside source has confirmed that Apple has indeed cut back on Twitter ads.

Some time back Musk even tweeted that if Apple and Google removed Twitter from its App Store, he will make an alternative phone that works on his platform.

Being the world’s richest man this is obviously a possibility and he said that his mission at Twitter is simply to maximize free speech.

He is also fond of using his personal account [which has 119 million followers] to criticize his enemies and the media.

Read More News:

Disney movie flopped because of gay theme?

Related Posts