Elon Musk’s daughter calls him pathetic, says he is a serial adulterer

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is calling out her dad on social media as their very public estrangement appears to be getting worse.

She posted her litany of rants against her father on Threads, a platform that is competing with X where she called him a serial adulterer and a frequent liar. She said her father’s efforts to make himself look like a caring parent were pathetic.

“Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don’t care. It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the “caring paternal father” which I will not let go unchallenged. If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic. You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media etc. Thank god you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult.”

“You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”

Last month Musk spoke to psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson in an interview that was live-streamed on his platform X, where he said he was tricked into allowing his daughter to undergo transgender-related medical surgery when she was just 16.

He had said, “I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson receives Elon Musk in an interview

In it, he accused the publishers of leftist ideas of killing his son (Xavier) after they deceived him by changing his sex and then changing his name to (Vivian). pic.twitter.com/e65OvmpSDy — muath nagi (@mnank9) July 23, 2024

Wilson told NBC News that her father had been lying about her and that his actions were stupid and desperate.

“If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. The fact anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me.

”I understand your new angle is this ‘western values/christian family man’ thing, but it’s such a weird choice,” said Wilson in another post.

She also said that her father was in no way a Christian and that he had never set foot in a church as far as she knew.

In one of her posts, she also said that he did not care about climate change and was lying.

“You are not ‘saving the planet’ you do not give a f^&k [swear word] about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One,”