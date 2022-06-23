Elon Musk’s transgender child files petition to change gender and to disassociate from Musk completely

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk’s transgender child has filed a petition to legally change his name and gender saying he longer wishes to be related to Musk.

The petition filed by Xavier Alexander Musk in Los Angeles on April 18 is a request to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The petition was filed on Xavier’s 18th birthday.

Xavier states that she wants to be recognized as female but the name change is not just about transitioning but also about disassociating from Musk.

“The name change is for gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

There has been no update about whether Xavier has been receiving financial support from her father. Musk is the world’s richest man with a $213 billion dollar fortune.

There has been no news about their relationship or transitioning in the past but in December 2020 Musk did tweet that he supports the transgender community adding, “All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Xavier and twin brother Griffin are the children of Musk’s first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Musk married her in 2000 and the marriage lasted until 2008. The twins were born in 2004. Their first son, Nevada was born in 2002 but died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

They later had the twins and subsequently triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon, now 16.

Musk has mentioned in the past that he is a fan of Florida governor Ron DeSantis who has been condemned by the LGBTQ community for his bill preventing discussion of gender identity and homosexuality in classrooms for children in kindergarten through third grade.

The petition was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court and includes a request for the issuance of a new birth certificate to show the change in gender.