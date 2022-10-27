Emily Ratajkowski does not regret her ‘most controversial’ dress

- Advertisement -

Recently US model Emily Ratajkowski recounted some of her most memorable looks including one of the “probably the most controversial dress” she has ever worn on the red carpet.

The 31-year-old My Body author shared with Harper’s Bazaar in a video released last week of the revealing Julien Macdonald number she wore to the outlet’s 2016 Icons party that, “I had no idea what a scene this would cause.”

“Somebody called it extremely vulgar and it became this huge controversy on the Internet,” said Ratajkowski.

She recalled that she didn’t just get flack from the Internet but her own agents, who “thought it was too sexy”.

“I was in my 20s and I just hadn’t registered that it was so sexy because there is a panel in the middle. But it looks like there isn’t,” she said, noting she created more of a stir after labeling the critic who said it was vulgar as a sexist. “And there was drama. And I still like that dress. I still think I look great.”

Ratajkowski went on to say that some of the criticism she received was a bit ironic, considering her profession.

“I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention,” she said. “Essentially it’s part of your job as a celebrity. But yeah, controversial dress, I personally still stand behind it. I like that look.”

She still defended the outfit despite what others have said about it.

Fans of Ratajkowski will get to hear more from her soon, as she recently announced that she has a podcast coming out on Nov. 1.

- Advertisement 2- “I don’t want the show to at all feel pretentious, but I want to be talking about things that I find interesting and important,” she told Variety of the new endeavor. “I’m very excited about producing the show and doing it in my own way.” Read More News: India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers rising to the top

