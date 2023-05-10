Why Emma Watson hasn’t appeared in any film in 5 years

We all know remember and love Emma Watson for her role as Hermoine Granger in Harry Potter but she hasn’t acted in almost anything since 2018 when she was last seen in the adaptation of Little Women.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Watson said she wasn’t very happy with the profession.

Emma Watson A big Cage

“I think I felt a big caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

“I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say,” Watson continued. “And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.’”

Little Women

To the acting credit of Emma Watson, Little Women earned six Oscar nominations including best picture. Aside from the Harry Potter films, she also acted in Noah, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring and Beauty and the Beast.

When asked if she was keen to make a comeback to acting. She said, “Yes, absolutely. But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more. Does that make sense?”

Photo above is from Wikipedia

