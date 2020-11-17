EPF withdrawals a real lifesaver

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lampur, Nov. 17 — For most of us out there, RM2 million would set us up for life.

We could purchase a house, two cars, feed and educate our families without a single care.

However, sadly, for some corrupt politicians out there, RM2 million is nothing more than pocket change – probably spent in a night over dinner and some karaoke sessions.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, millions around the world were brought to their knees.

People lost their jobs, their homes and everything they had. Some were even unable to put food on their tables.

I was among those badly hit and made it day by day doing part-time work and relying on handouts from the government.

The recent announcement allowing us to make a 10 per cent withdrawal from our EPF accounts is truly a lifesaver for many.

Thank God I had a decent job and have about RM300,000 in my EPF. Ten per cent of that, RM30,000 if spent wisely can last my family of four up to a year.

Hopefully by then, things are better.

On a personal note, I wish to thank the government, especially the prime minister for giving us this lifeline.

I believe Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin really heard the cries of the people and came to this decision.

Sometimes, a person, no matter how rich and powerful understands the pains and sufferings of others much better after undergoing some sufferings themselves.

To me, Muhyiddin is definitely a cut above the rest who only care about themselves and how to squeeze the rakyat dry.

Thank you PM and pray you continue to work for the rakyat and betterment of mankind as a whole.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or organisation(s) and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.

