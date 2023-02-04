Erectile dysfunction pills the secret to solving heart problems

A new study from the Huntington Medical Research Institute in Pasadena, California, published in the journal Science Advances, has uncovered a possible connection between taking erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and lower rates of heart problems, including heart disease and heart attack-related death.

Erectile dysfunction meds like Viagra and Cialis, known as Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) Inhibitors or PDE-5i, have been previously linked to high blood pressure. But in the past 20 years, research has suggested they can improve heart health and even help with diabetes and cancer.

Drawing from a large insurance and Medicare database and prior studies on ED drugs’ potential cardioprotective effects, the HMRI and University of California San Francisco researchers found some interesting facts.

It says that compared to erectile dysfunction patients who didn’t take medication, those who took PDE-5i drugs experienced a 17% lower rate of heart failure, 15% lower need for angioplasty or heart stints, and a 39% lower rate of death from heart disease-related complications.

Additionally, the researchers observed a 25% lower rate of death from any cause among men who took ED drugs than those who didn’t. The greatest benefits were found in men with heightened risk for cardiovascular problems, including those with diabetes.

This retrospective study, based on anonymized patient records from an American private insurance and Medicare claims database from 2006 to 2020, comes with a caution from the authors to not declare a direct correlation or cause between taking PDE-5i’s and lowering one’s heart risk. Further study is needed to determine the exact nature of the link.

Despite the need for additional research, this study is a significant step towards reducing the stigma against taking erectile dysfunction medication and holds promising results for those with heart health concerns.

Impotence, sometimes referred to as erectile dysfunction, is characterised by difficulty obtaining and maintaining an erection. It can be awkward to bring up the subject. According to reports, more than half of men between the ages of 40 and 70 deal with ED in some capacity.

