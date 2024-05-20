;
Business Insights International US politics

Ethel Cain sparks controversy with fierce critique of Biden’s arms sale to Israel

ByGemma Iso

May 20, 2024
Cain

In a fiery Instagram tirade, singer Ethel Cain lambasted President Joe Biden over his recent $1 billion arms deal with Israel.

Cain’s outspoken criticism has ignited a storm on social media, resonating with many who share her frustration.

Her provocative posts began with a screenshot discussing Biden’s approval of the arms deal, accompanied by the incendiary caption, “We need to bring back assassinations.”

She didn’t stop there; in a subsequent post, she tagged Biden’s official Instagram account and called him a “b*tch,” escalating her rhetoric.

Ethel Cain on politicians and the military

Expressing her exasperation, Cain wrote, “It feels like I’m taking crazy pills living in America in this day and age. Billionaires and politicians should be strung up in the street because what the hell is going on? And we can’t even have a revolution because our terroristic military would crush us in a heartbeat if we tried to revolt.”

Despite her harsh tone, Cain also shared a more reflective message. She called life an “extremely beautiful gift,” advocating for equality and urging her followers not to “drown under the propaganda and succumb to the apathy.” She implored them to keep fighting, stating, “It’s hard but it’s not hopeless.”

Cain’s controversial statements have struck a chord with a significant portion of social media users, especially amid ongoing college protests across the United States. Her sentiments reflect a broader disillusionment with the political status quo and resonate with those advocating for change.

Known for her hit song “American Teenager,” an “anti-war, anti-patriotism” anthem that made it onto former President Barack Obama’s top songs of 2022, Cain’s music echoes her outspoken views. The track critiques U.S. gun culture, political disillusionment, and the nation’s military actions, underscoring her consistent stance on these issues.

Ethel Cain’s recent outburst is more than just a celebrity rant; it encapsulates a growing wave of dissent among young Americans disillusioned with their country’s political and social direction.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Read More News

Biden admin fast-tracks asylum system for border crossers headed to major U.S. cities

Related Post

International

Romanian court orders removal of evidence in Andrew Tate’s human trafficking case

November 23, 2024
US politics

Harris concedes, Trump triumphs: A new era of uncertainty begins as VP vows to keep fighting

November 9, 2024
Uncategorized US politics

Unprecedented number of rich Americans preparing to leave the U.S. after election

November 4, 2024

You missed

International

Romanian court orders removal of evidence in Andrew Tate’s human trafficking case

November 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

India’s love affair with cars shifts into high gear as SUV sales soar

November 21, 2024 Abhijit
China

SUV rams into students and pedestrians outside primary school in China, sparking concern over rising violence

November 21, 2024 Abhijit
Technology

US Justice Department to ask judge to force Google to sell Chrome to end search monopoly

November 21, 2024 Abhijit