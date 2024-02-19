Eve Graham dissertation on Taylor Swift gets top university marks

In a remarkable testament to the power of pop culture and the influence of one iconic figure, Eve Graham, 23, has emerged triumphant in her academic journey, attributing her dissertation’s success to Taylor Swift.

Graduating recently with a BA Hons in Marketing from the esteemed University of Stirling, Eve’s remarkable achievement is underscored by her dissertation, a captivating 12,000-word exploration into the strategies employed by Taylor Swift in engaging her legion of devoted fans and cultivating brand loyalty.

Earning an impressive 82 percent on her paper, Eve ended up with a 2:1 degree classification. Hailing from the picturesque town of Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute, Eve’s journey from student to marketing maestro is as inspiring as it is unconventional.

Eve Graham on Taylor Swift

Reflecting on her academic odyssey, Eve enthuses, “There’s no way I would do a degree and not have it about Taylor Swift.” Her dissertation delved deep into Swift’s adept utilization of various social media platforms in forging genuine connections with her audience.

Recounting a pivotal moment in her Swift-centric journey, Eve Graham fondly recalls meeting the pop star sensation during the Reputation tour in Manchester at the tender age of 17. “I was so active on social media, she knew my name,” Eve reminisces, highlighting the profound impact of that encounter. “It was the best thing that had ever happened to me.”

Beyond mere fandom, Eve’s academic pursuit provided her with invaluable insights into the complexities of community dynamics and human behavior. “I learned so much about the fandom community. You get a deep understanding of the behaviors of people—the psychological aspects of it as well,” she shares, emphasizing the profound intersection between pop culture and academic inquiry.

Currently having a promising career with Virgin Atlantic, Eve’s journey continues to intertwine with her unwavering admiration for Taylor Swift.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube