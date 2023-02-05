Rupert Everett claims that he knows who Prince Harry lost his virginity to

On Friday British actor Rupert Everett claimed that he knows the identity of the mystery of the mystery older woman whom Prince Harry claims took his virginity in his much-anticipated memoir Spare.

Following the publication of his autobiography last month, in which he revealed among other things that he lost his virginity in a grassy area behind a bar, Prince Harry made headlines all over the world.

Everett came out to claim that the Duke of Sussex has withheld several information, including the precise location of the encounter and the fact that he is aware of the woman’s name.

Everett told Telegraph magazine on the day the memoir was released but was published on Friday, “By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

Everett claims to know the truth

An insider close to the prince told Telegraph, “Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself.”

Harry wrote in his autobio in a much-discussed passage about losing his virginity. The Duke of Sussex said that towards the end of 2001 when he was 17, Mark Dyer, a royal aide came to visit him at Eton.

The prince met up with Dyer for lunch at a café in town and he was surprised to see “Marko” arrived “looking grim” and said he came to learn the truth.

Harry a young stallion

“I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity. Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion,” Harry wrote. “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.”

“Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us,” he added.

Dyer told Harry that a newspaper editor had contacted King Charles’ press office, alleging that she had proof that Harry was doing drugs. Dyer was asked to find out if this was true.

The Duke wrote that he denied the editor’s claims and told the royal aid that it was all lies.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong,” Harry wrote. “The basic facts, the details, it was all wrong.”

Experimenced drugs

In Spare, Harry confessed to using cocaine several times, starting at the age of 17 in order “to feel”. He began hallucinating that a toilet was talking to him after using cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms.

To cope with the loss of his mother, Harry shared during an ITV and CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview in January that he also used psychedelics, including ayahuasca and psilocybin.

The prince started seeing Zimbabwean businesswoman Chelsy Davy, 37, three years after losing his virginity. In 2010, the couple broke up and then he dated British actress Cressida Bonas, 33, from 2012-14.

Liz Hurley is not the mystery woman

He met American actress Meghan Markle, 41, in July 2016, and the two went on to tie the knot in May 2018. Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

In December, British actress Elizabeth Hurley addressed speculation that she was the unnamed woman who took Harry’s virginity.

“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” she told the Times.

When further pressed on the matter, Hurley doubled down, saying, “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

