‘everyone-hates-you’:-hugh-jackman-wins-charity-face-off-in-long-standing-friendly-feud-with-fellow-actor-ryan-reynolds-(video)

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 22 — X-Men actor Hugh Jackman is officially the winner of a charity event beating fellow actor and friend, Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds posted a hilarious video on Twitter where he is trolled by Jackman announcing the results of the event that partnered with Sam’s Club to sell products from their personal brands – Aviation Gin for Reynolds, and Laughing Man Coffee for Jackman.

Laughing Man Coffee founded by Jackman is a company that promotes fair working conditions for coffee farmers while Reynolds’ SickKids Foundations supports hospitalised children and their families.

The rules of the competition that took place over two months saw purchases of Reynold’s Aviation Gin or Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee count as votes apart from the option of voting for Team Ryan or Team Hugh.

According to HuffPost, donations of equal value would be made to both the SickKids Foundation and Laughing Man Foundation.

In the video posted by Reynolds captioned, “Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this,” Sam’s Club CEO Kathryn McLay congratulates Jackman on winning in a video call.

“I’m so honoured for the win and Laughing Man Coffee is going to be so happy,” Jackman replied.

Jackman then volunteers to deliver the news to Reynolds via video call, whose name is saved as “Bryan.”

“You lost the Sam’s Club thing. I won.

“Everyone hates you,” he tells a confused Reynolds, before ending the video call.

The duo had created hilarious ads for each other’s companies in which both of them were voiceovers for each others’ products after declaring a truce for charity.

