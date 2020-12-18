Home Celebrity Exclusive: CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut with - Ajay Devgn starrer...

Exclusive: CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan- Ajay Devgn starrer MayDay

I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) says the artist

exclusive:-carryminati-to-make-bollywood-debut-with-amitabh-bachchan-ajay-devgn-starrer-mayday

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityAsiaFeatured NewsSouth AsiaIndiaInternational
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 18 — He enjoys massive popularity in the online , and is known to his of by the name CarryMinati. But now, Ajey Nagar (his real name) is all set to try his hand at another medium: films! We have exclusively learnt that he has been roped in to play a special role in Ajay Devgn- starrer MayDay.

Carry, as his call him, confirms to , “My brother/ head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now.”

‘Anxious’ is the word he chooses to describe what he felt when the came his way. “What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold,” he reveals.

While his short skits in the form of his videos did enjoy massive popularity, how did he end up in films? Was getting into Bollywood at the back of his mind all this while? The 21-year-old denies, “It has never been one of my interests. The main purpose of those skits was to entertain people. Currently I don’t see myself going in that direction but yes I like to experience everything. I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (CarryMinati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire.”

- Advertisement -

He doesn’t want to call MayDay his “full-fledged debut”. “It’s more like an extension of what I do. I dedicate 10 hours in a day for content creation and I’d like to consider that as my passion and calling, and for me is a medium where I can showcase my art to a more varied . For me personally, my authentic innings will happen when I get to the opportunity to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the art unflinchingly, everything else I do right now I consider as a special appearance,” says Nagar.

Interact with the author on / @RishabhSuri02

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

COVID-19

California orders body bags as intensive care swamped by Covid

by Laurent BANGUET California officials ordered thousands of extra body bags Tuesday as record coronavirus cases left Los Angeles with...
Read more
Featured News

Chinese craft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

by Laurie CHEN and Helen ROXBURGH An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to...
Read more
Featured News

After spike in Covid-19 clusters, govt issues new SOPs for temporary dorms to house workers at construction sites

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 15 -- The Housing and Local Government Ministry has come up with new standard operating procedure...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram